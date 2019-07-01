Home

Catharine Stevenson


1941 - 2019
Catharine Stevenson transitioned June 20, 2019, surrounded by family at South Suburban Hospital, in Chicago Illinois. 
Catherine was born on August 8, 1941 to the late George and Emma Fairman in Cleveland.
She was married to Hybitha "Mike" Coleman and Arthur ("Kansas City Red") Stevenson who preceded her in transition to the Heavenly Father. 
She was the baby of the bunch and had three sisters: Flozella, Marie, and Francis who preceded her in transition to the Heavenly Father. 
She leaves to cherish her memories four children: Darlene (Major) Cox, Francine (Bilbo) Harvey, Charlie (Yvonne) Coleman and Tammy (Kelli-Lynn) Coleman; eight frand children: Hybitha Coleman, Erica (Stephen) Edwards, William Coleman, Nina (Byron ) Smith, Charlie Coleman Jr., Latoya Elem, Deborah Harvey and Lisa Pugh; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daily Times Leader on June 26, 2019
