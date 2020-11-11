Mr. Charles Lester "Charlie" Buchanan, 42 of West Point, MS., passed from this life on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Pascagoula, MS. He was born May 16, 1978, in West Point, MS. to John Michael Buchanan, Sr., and Patricia Yarbrough Bensend.
Charlie was a carpenter and a Member of The Church of Christ. He enjoyed sports, camping, cooking and music. Charlie loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, John M. Buchanan, Sr., and his grandparents.
Survivors include his children, Michael Buchanan, and Amee Buchanan. His mother and stepfather, Patricia and Marvin Bensend, Jr., and four brothers, John M. Buchanan, Jr., Marvin Bensend, III, David Bensend, and Danny Bensend. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date.
Calvert Funeral Home, West Point, MS., is in charge of arrangements.