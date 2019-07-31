|
Cheryl Anne Middleton Ford peacefully passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Columbus.
She is survived by her husband of forty nine years, Thomas Owens Ford; her daughters: Kelly Anne Ford Nordan of Hattiesburg and Emily Gwin Ford Mueller of Fayetteville, North Carolina. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Kelly McCool Middleton; her sons-in-law: Edwin Walker Nordan Jr. and Randy Eric Mueller; as well as her grandchildren: Wince Walker Nordan II, Owen Middleton Nordan, Gwindolyn Carolanne Mueller, and Kathryn Mae Mueller; her sisters: Lynne Middleton Garner, Betty Middleton Triplett; and her brother, Thomas Gwin Middleton.
Cheryl was born in Kosciusko, and graduated from West Point High School. After graduating from Blue Mountain College, she dedicated her life to serving as a teacher in the Mississippi Public School system in both the town of West Point and Lauderdale County. Cheryl thoroughly enjoyed teaching and loved her students, keeping up with most years after their graduation and bragging of their accomplishments in life. She reluctantly retired in 2007, after over thirty-eight years in the classroom in order to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Most important to Cheryl, was her love for the Lord, her family, and music. She was an extraordinarily gifted pianist who frequently played at church - and was often the centerpiece playing at family holiday gatherings as the family sang along. She frequently shared comical anecdotes from English literature with her children and grandchildren, lightening the mood during times of stress. And, she had the rare gift of coming up with her own homemade colloquialisms that brought joy and laughter to the whole family. Cheryl was also a gifted "Nana" whose hugs and smiles could heal even the most challenging of scrapes or bruises - and carry the hefty load alongside her children during moves, Military deployments, and other hardships. Her love for her family could only be matched by her love for the Lord, who she rejoices with today.
Cheryl Ford will be remembered in a small service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael. Her loved ones ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the (https://www.alz.org/).
Published in Daily Times Leader on July 31, 2019