Dorothy Yarborough Tennyson, 83, retired educator, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.
Visitation is 1 - 3 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Salem Independent Methodist Church, in Chester, with funeral service and burial immediately following. Beck Funeral Home in Weir, is handling the arrangements.
Dorothy's career as a public educator in West Point, was defined by her love for students and a passion for excellence. She also served in leadership positions on various state and national education associations. In 1986, she retired to Ackerman, where she gardened, enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cared for many cats and dogs, and was active playing piano and teaching Sunday school weekly at Providence Baptist Church.
Her survivors include one son, Bill Tennyson (Elizabeth); and three grandchildren: Mary Landis, Sarah Katherine and James, all of Nashville, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James William Tennyson; parents: Wiliam Thomas Yarborough and Marie Fox Yarborough; and one brother, Thomas Watson Yarborough.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Bonaparte's Retreat, bonapartesretreat.org.
