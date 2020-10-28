Edward "Ed" Ashby Swoope passed away October 25, 2020 at Waverly Care Home at the age of 87. He was born September 29, 1933 in Columbus, MS to the late Carrie Prowell and Lafayette Swoope. He graduated from SD Lee High School in Columbus and attended Mississippi State. He retired from Farmers Home Administration and opened The Point restaurant in West Point with his son where they worked together for next 15 years. He was an avid hunter and he loved Mississippi State Baseball.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday October 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, EPC with Rev. Brandon Bates officiating. Pallbearers will be Trip Hairston, Will Gavin, Joseph Salmon, Johnny Hancock, Kevin Boatner, Jimmy Bell. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be 10-11 AM Wednesday at the church.
He is survived by his son, James "Jim" Prowell Swoope; 2 granddaughters, Mary Ray and Mollie Swoope; brothers, Lafayette "Teeny" F. Swoope, Jr. (Nancy), Thomas "Dake" K. Swoope (Allene), William "Bill" M. Swoope, Frank G. Swoope (Carolyn), Warren "Oop" D. Swoope (Jan), Walter "Penny" W. Swoop (Bettye), Charles M. Swoope (Shirley) and Burton C. Swoope (Tanya); sisters, Eleanor Swoope Hairston (Nick), Lucy "Boopie" Swoope Beard (David); many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Drake Batton Swoope; brother, James Prowell Swoope; his sisters, Celeste "Boo" Swoope William (W.E.) and Elizabeth "Sister" Swoope Reid Wiseman (Bob); sister-in-law, Willette Braddock Swoope.
Memorials may be made to West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter 5122 Old Tibbee Rd West Point, MS 39773 or Sally Kate Winters Children's Home PO Box 1233 West Point, MS 39773.
