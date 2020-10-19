Frances Johnson

Frances Reid Buntin Johnson went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020, at the age of 102. Frances was born on May 31, 1918 to William Wadd and Willie Elvira Reid Buntin in Starkville, MS. Mrs. Johnson spent the majority of her married life as a homemaker. However, she did work for several years as a teaching assistant in West Point, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, James Otha Johnson; her daughter, Carole Johnson Dallas; her grandson, Burnham Dallas III; Her great grandson, Eddie Ritter, and her son, Terry Reid Johnson as well as her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Jimmie Catherine (Kay) Johnson Hardy, and her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Sullivan Johnson. Mrs. Johnson also had 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Washington Street, Yazoo City, MS. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
