Frank R. Pokorny, Jr. passed away November 21, 2020 at his residence at the age of 86. He was born December 23, 1933 in Cleveland, OH to the late Helen Kusek and Frank Pokorny. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Point and was plant manager for Flexible Flyer and Blazon Tube for many years. He was known as "Fussen Frank".
He is survived by his wife, Maryann Pokorny of West Point; sons, Andy and Jeff; daughters, Ellen and Kathy; brother, John Pokorny; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Pokorny and Sister, Helen Sullivan.
A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
