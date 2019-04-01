George Payne Ezelle Pearson passed away Sunday March 31, 2019, at his residence the age of 86.

He was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Houston, to the late Christine Porter and Herbert Stanley Pearson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Robinson Chapel with Rev. Roy Myers officiating. A committal service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 - 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Robinson Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers are Silver Thin Haired Sunday School Class at Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Buraleen Pearson of West Point; son, Herby Pearson of West Point; daughters: Denice Williams (Jimmy) of Ethelsville, Alabama, Debra Whittington (Sam) of West Point; brother, Paul Ezelle of California; sisters; Pat Irwin of Texas, Clara McInnis of Meridian, Dorothy Ezelle Nootenboom of Washington; five grandchildren: Parrish Williams, Jason Williams, Tanner Williams, Candice Fann, Marcus Lavender; and eight great - grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Cutler.

Memorials may be made to The Mission PO Box 328 West Point, MS 39773 or Kairos Outside North MS PO Box 1093 Columbus, MS 39703.

Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.

Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.