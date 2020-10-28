Helen Mize Douglas, 89, of Starkville, MS, died October 23, 2020 with her family near and daughter and granddaughter by her side. Helen Marie Fulgham, the fifth daughter of James Alvero Fulgham and Myrtle Templeton was born on the family farm August 27, 1931 in the Center Grove Community just east of Maben, MS. Helen is survived by her daughter Janet Judson (Ted) of West Point and three sons: Danny (Kathy) Mize of Starkville, Murray (Mary) Mize of West Point, Johnny (Deborah) Mize of Ozark, AL., one brother James A Fulgham Jr. of Center Grove and one sister Deleslyn (Cameron) Dakin of Cleveland, MS. She is survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five sisters: Lucille Johnson and Christine Douglas of Starkville, Vivian Crowley of Center Grove, Evelyn Boyd of Birmingham, AL, and Robbie Sue Peay of Verona, MS.
She graduated from Maben High School in 1949 and married James Luther Mize, Jr. on May 31, 1949. She had a challenging career of raising four children, while helping her husband manage the family business, Mize Restaurant. She enjoyed remodeling her family home in West Point, MS, playing Bridge with her friends and visiting with family in the Starkville-Maben area. Her driving adventures during those years was most entertaining for her children during the summers as she took them to the farm. Her father had cows and row crops and ample areas of forest to educate her city kids to the remembrances of her childhood. Once she took the kids on a fun ride around the field roads of her dad's place and had the bull chasing her red car across the pastures and through the woods with the kids yelling "Mom the cows are coming to get us!".
After James' passed In 1975, she returned to school to learn a new career and found employment with the Division of Plant Industry located on the MSU campus. After retirement she was blessed with the companionship of James Arvle Douglas and they married on July 10, 1997. They enjoyed six years of traveling and exploring the southeast until Arvle was no longer able to travel. After Arvle's passing in 2006, Helen spent her remaining years enjoying her nearby grandchildren, telling them entertaining stories of the people she met over the years. Her yardwork kept her busy as her daughter Janet and next-door neighbor and nephew, Myron Johnson, kept a watchful eye on her during the last few years.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Emily Landrum, and Joanne Clark, director of the Bee Hive in Starkville for their continued care, as well as each of the staff members and the sitter who lovingly met her needs each day.
A graveside service will be at 10 AM Tuesday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Eric Ross officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10 AM Tuesday at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be James Lee Mize, Lucas Judson, Matthew Judson, Myron Johnson, Levette Johnson, Steven Fulgham, Michael Fulgham and Pat Peay. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 146 Center Grove Rd Maben, MS 39750 or Sally Kate Winters Children's Home, PO Box 1233 West Point, MS 39773.
