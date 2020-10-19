1/
James "Buddy" Bateman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West Point, MS - James W. "Buddy" Bateman, 82, died, October 2, 2020 at Dugan Memorial Nursing Home in West Point. He was born March 29, 1938 in Oktibbeha County to the late Lillie Belle Edwards and Luther Tilden Bateman. Buddy was a Supervisor at Bryan Foods for 32 years. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Crawford where served as a deacon for many years. He was a veteran in the Navy. Buddy married Thomasine Watson Bateman on March 26, 1957 in Artesia. They were married for 63 years. Buddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. After retirement, he and Thomasine spent a lot of time fishing. Buddy enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. He had a knack for giving everybody a nickname. His fellow workers at Bryan foods knew him as "Batman". He was always full of laughter and enjoyed joking and doing bible study whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Bateman.
Graveside funeral services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Bethesda Baptist Cemetery with the Brother Allen Dees officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda Baptist Cemetery Crawford, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include Husband Wife Thomasine Watson Bateman of West Point, 8 daughters, Janet Ellis (Robert) of Columbus, Barbara Hancock of West Point, Debra Oswalt (Joe) of Caledonia, Cheryl Wilkerson (Kenny) of West Point, Wanda Burkholder of Caledonia, Brenda Rape of West Point, Judy Hepner of West Point and Tammy Gibson (Ricky of Pontotoc, 4 sons, William Bateman of Pontotoc, Donald Bateman (Gina) of West Point, Thomas Bateman of West Point, and James Bateman (Melissa) of Winona and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters, Diane Busbin (Jackie) of West Point and Pam Blackburn (John) of New Hope and two brothers, George Bateman of Virgina and Hunter Thompson (Mitzi) of West Point.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Brett Miller, Dr. Edmund Miller, and all the staff and nurses at Dugan Memorial Nursing Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bethesda Baptist Church 1189 Bethesda Road Crawford, Ms 39743.
Visitation will be 1:300-2:00 prior to the service at the graveside.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved