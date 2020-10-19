West Point, MS - James W. "Buddy" Bateman, 82, died, October 2, 2020 at Dugan Memorial Nursing Home in West Point. He was born March 29, 1938 in Oktibbeha County to the late Lillie Belle Edwards and Luther Tilden Bateman. Buddy was a Supervisor at Bryan Foods for 32 years. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Crawford where served as a deacon for many years. He was a veteran in the Navy. Buddy married Thomasine Watson Bateman on March 26, 1957 in Artesia. They were married for 63 years. Buddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. After retirement, he and Thomasine spent a lot of time fishing. Buddy enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. He had a knack for giving everybody a nickname. His fellow workers at Bryan foods knew him as "Batman". He was always full of laughter and enjoyed joking and doing bible study whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Bateman.
Graveside funeral services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Bethesda Baptist Cemetery with the Brother Allen Dees officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda Baptist Cemetery Crawford, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include Husband Wife Thomasine Watson Bateman of West Point, 8 daughters, Janet Ellis (Robert) of Columbus, Barbara Hancock of West Point, Debra Oswalt (Joe) of Caledonia, Cheryl Wilkerson (Kenny) of West Point, Wanda Burkholder of Caledonia, Brenda Rape of West Point, Judy Hepner of West Point and Tammy Gibson (Ricky of Pontotoc, 4 sons, William Bateman of Pontotoc, Donald Bateman (Gina) of West Point, Thomas Bateman of West Point, and James Bateman (Melissa) of Winona and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters, Diane Busbin (Jackie) of West Point and Pam Blackburn (John) of New Hope and two brothers, George Bateman of Virgina and Hunter Thompson (Mitzi) of West Point.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Brett Miller, Dr. Edmund Miller, and all the staff and nurses at Dugan Memorial Nursing Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bethesda Baptist Church 1189 Bethesda Road Crawford, Ms 39743.
Visitation will be 1:300-2:00 prior to the service at the graveside.
