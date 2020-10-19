Emma Jean Dart King passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Waverly Care Home at the age of 92. She was born March 25, 1928 in West Point to the late Rev. William T. Dart and Emma Weibel.
She is survived by her sons, John E. "Buddy" King III of Virginia, and James Bruce King of West Point; daughter Karyl Lynn Buddington of Memphis, TN; 6 grandchildren, Andrea Six, John E. "Jack" King IV, Emily Elise King, Sarah McEachin King, Elizabeth Jean King, and Peyton Montgomery King; and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. "Jack" King Jr.; brother, Jimmy Dart; 3 sisters, Naomi Brooks, Dorothy "Dot" Livingston, and Ruth Calloway.
Due to Covid Health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held Friday October 9, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Layne Livingston officiating. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Robinson and the staff at Waverly Care Home. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.