After 76 years, Jesse Chester "Jake" Spencer entered into eternal glory on Friday, June 28, 2019.

He was born February 27, 1943 in Salinas, Kansas to Nicholas and Katie Spencer. His family then moved to Mississippi, where he spent his life and built a family of his own.

In January 1962, Jake married his longtime sweetheart, Elizabeth, of West Point. They cultivated a beautiful, love-filled marriage of 57 years, producing 4 sons and 5 grandchildren. Jake was a strong, hard-working man who provided all that he could for his family. Although strong, he was also kind-hearted and loving, not only toward his family, but toward friends and acquaintances alike. He always had a joke or a story to tell and the people who knew him were always entertained. He was the kind of person who was always there when needed, but most importantly, he was the kind of person who was always wanted around. He had a lovable personality that people wanted present in their lives.

Jake worked for Weavexx in Starkville, MS for 27 years, along with Bluefield Water Association and East Lee Blvd. Water Association for 31 years. He accepted Christ as his Savior in 2003 and was a loved member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, where he served as a deacon. Jake was also a Mason with the Starkville Masonic Lodge. What made him happiest in life was traveling with his wife, playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid reader and spent most of his time with a book in his hands. Jake loved Jesus, and we take comfort in knowing that he was ready to spend his eternity with Him. He will be missed for the rest of our years here on earth, but we anxiously await our reunion with him one day to hear all the stories of his time in heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; sons: Jesse Jr.; Richie; Ronnie, wife: Trixi, children: Katherine Spencer, Lindsey Alsup, and Peyton Spencer; and son Allen, children: Sarah Spencer and Ethan Spencer; and siblings: Nicky Spencer (West Point, MS), Billy and Betty Spencer (Aberdeen, MS), Larry and Angelia Spencer (Skellytown, TX), and Sandra Hazelwood(West Point, MS). He was proceeded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Katie, along with his brother, Robert.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: Monday, July 1, 2019, Visitation 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Graveside Burial 3:00 p.m.

All services will be at Meadowview Baptist Church

You may go online @ www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest register. Published in Daily Times Leader on June 30, 2019