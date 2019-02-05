Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
West Point, MS
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
West Point, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Allen


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John David Allen Obituary
John David Allen, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at OCH Medical Center in Starkville.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in West Point, the son of the late Lawrence and Ophelia Vance Allen.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with Rev. Eric Ross officiating.
Visitation is 1:45 - 2 p.m. Thursday at the graveside.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by one brother, Larry Allen of Starkville.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries