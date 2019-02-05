|
John David Allen, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at OCH Medical Center in Starkville.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in West Point, the son of the late Lawrence and Ophelia Vance Allen.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with Rev. Eric Ross officiating.
Visitation is 1:45 - 2 p.m. Thursday at the graveside.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by one brother, Larry Allen of Starkville.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Feb. 6, 2019