John "Johnny" Edward Green died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was 81.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in West Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Oliver Green and Margaret Ann Lavenia (Johnson) Green and his brother James Oliver Green.

He was a husband of Janice Hall Green for 59 years. In addition to his wife, survivors include his sister, Maragaret Ann Cunningham: daughter, Cathy (Green) Clark and her husband Steve; son, John Edward Green, Jr. and his wife Lisa Bloomer Green; and grandchildren: Will Clark, Maria Clark, Lydia Green, Madeline Green, and Mark Green.

John graduated from West Point High School in West Point. He graduated from the University of Chattanooga in 1959 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and a member of the football team. He was a UTC Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, and a Little All-American quarterback. He played professional football for the Toronto Argonauts, Buffalo Bills, and New York Titans. He worked for the Associated General Agency insurance company in Chattanooga until he retired.

The family will receive family and friends Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd in Brentwood, Tennessee.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Foundation or to the . Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 27, 2019