Lieutenant Colonel John Allen Randle Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida at the age of 79. He was born on December 20, 1940 in West Point, Mississippi to John A. and Jewell Randle.
John served in the United States Air Force, along with his wife, Elaine, who was a nurse. John fought during the Vietnam War as a fighter pilot. Both John and Elaine attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and achieved many decorations. He was a part of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, who passed away in 2007, his parents, and brother, Ronald Randle. He is survived by his brother, Richard (and his wife, Lawanna) Randle of Missouri; and his sister, Mary Dale (and her husband, David) Wesley, of Montana. He is also survived by his life partner Mary Thomas of Lakeland, Florida.
John will be missed by family members and friend.
