Tupelo-Josephine Gresham, 78, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. She was born August 10, 1942 in Itta Bena, the daughter of Robert Lloyd Fowler and Vladye Melissa Edwards Fowler. She was the widow of Bruce Howard Gresham who passed away December 5, 2015. Always busy, Josephine's working career was quite varied and successful. While living in Greenville, she was an employee of Planters Bank and Trust for 15 years. She owned and operated Byrd's Barbeque in East Tupelo for many years and was also the general manager for the Mississippi Breast Foundation. She loved her family and enjoyed the times they spent together.
Josephine is survived by three children, Franklin Dwayne Kelly of Greenwood, Pamela Renee Kelly of Tupelo and Barry Stephen Kelly of Springville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Franklin Read Kelly (Taylor), Josephine Marie Kelly, Sydney Walker, and Ashley Adderholt (Ian); one great-granddaughter, Lilah Lee Kelly; two brothers, Jimmy Pierce Fowler and George Thomas Fowler; two step children, Bruce Gresham (Sandi) of Hoover, Ala. and Lynn Fisher (Tommy) of Tampa, Fla.; four step-grandchildren, Lisa Burroughs, Reid Gresham, Cortney Cook, and Jennifer Harbour; a brother-in-law, Mac Miller of Greenwood; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a brother, Robert Fowler; and three sisters, Valley Jean Sizemore, Patsy Marie Miller, and Annie Sue Fowler.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Malone Edwards Cemetery in Lexington. The family will gather for visitation at the Coxburg Community Center from 12 p.m. until service time. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Paul Wayne Fowler, Sonny Sizemore, Bill Sizemore, Bill Cox, Carey Sizemore, Perrin Sizemore, and Danny Tipton, Floyd Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Miller, Bob Fowler, Jerry Fowler, Jimmy Wilson, Michael Fowler, Pete Fowler, Jimmy Ryan Fowler, Neal Holcomb, Michael McDaniel, and the employees of Super Bingo.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Leonil Gam Lim, Dr. Vernon Rayford; her caregivers, Martha Tipton, Gail Lomax, Birdie Fields, and Clara Marshall; the Sanctuary Hospice Staff, the North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health Staff, Encompass Hospice, and the Shearer-Richardson Staff. The loving care of each individual is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate memorial donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo, Miss. 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com