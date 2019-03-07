Joy Durham Watson (Kinard), 75, passed away peacefully Friday March 1, 2019, at her son's home in Cedar Bluff surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Joy was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Greenville, the daughter of the late Richard Parker and Agnes Irene Lott Durham. Mrs. Joy was a Surgical Technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, retiring after 25 years. After retirement, Mrs. Joy enjoyed candy (making) day with her former hospital co-workers. Mrs. Joy attended Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, singing, painting, and thoroughly enjoyed the Holiday Club at Land-O-Lakes in Brooksville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved canine companion "Baby." She married Jefferson Lee "Corkey" Watson on April 11, 1959, in Carrollton, AL, and he passed away Dec. 30, 2011. Mrs. Joy later married Glover Jack Kinard on Oct. 24, 2013, and Mr. Jack passed away February 1, 2019.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, Mrs. Joy was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Edward "Rookie" Durham. Funeral services are 2 p.m. today.Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Spence officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon - 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point.

Survivors include two daughters: Sherri Singh (Nav) of Lyons, Colorado and Dana Hudgens (Chris) of Millport, Alabama; one son, Kent Watson (Stephany) of Cedar Bluff; step-daughter, Sondra Cumberland (Josh) of Brooksville and step-son, Richard Kinard (Debbie) of St. Louis, Missouri; granddaughter, Bella Singh of Lyons, Colorado and five grandsons: Joshua Watson of Brandon, Bryan Robert and Baker Watson of Cedar Bluff, and Jake and Luke Hudgens of Millport, Alabama; one sister, Elizabeth "Cookie" Bell (Reggie) of Brandon; one brother, Ronald Ellis "Turkey" Durham (Dianne) of Brooksville; sister-in-Law, Sharon Durham of Manassas, Virginia; brother-In-Law, John Watson of Cedar Bluff; A number of nieces, nephews, and extended family; special family friends, Gary Hillhouse (Mary) of Louisville; Caretaker: Darlene Rogers of Crawford; and her beloved canine companion, "Baby" Pallbearers are Joshua Watson, Bryan Robert Watson, Baker Watson, Jake Hudgens, Luke Hudgens, Gary Hillhouse, and Ronnie Durham.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Cameron Huxford and Staff, Dr. Edmund A. Miller, Jr. and Staff, Dr. Rebecca Stanford, Nurses and Staff Legacy Hospice, and the Doctors and Co-Workers at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle Surgical Department. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, C/O Mrs. Anna Sims, 911 Henryville Road, Cedar Bluff, MS 39741.