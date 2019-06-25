Home

Kevin Oswalt


Kevin Oswalt Obituary
Kevin Oswalt, 54, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence in West Point.
Kevin was born Nov. 8, 1964, in West Point, the son of Gerald Oswalt and Anna Elmore Keller. Before his retirement, Kevin was employed at Flexsteel in Starkville. He was a member of the Class of 1982 at Oak Hill Academy. He was an avid supporter of the Oak Hill Academy Raider football team. He was a loving father, son, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved his extended family.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. James Towery officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Chasady Oswalt; one son, Tyler Oswalt; his mother, Ann Keller; his father, Gerald Oswalt (Nelda), all of West Point: one sister, Kristen Keller Gwaltney (Jamie) of Savannah, Georgia; one brother, Marc McClure (Lee Ann) of West Point; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Pallbearers were Chris McBrayer, Jeff Holcombe, Donald O'Brian, Lynn Horton, Jimmy Henley, and Andy Riley.
Honorary pallbearers were Oak Hill Academy Class of 1982, Oak Hill Academy Class of 2020, Staff and Administration of Oak Hill Academy, Oak Hill Academy Football Team and Coaches, Keith Holton and Staff of Magnolia Rehabilitation, Ed Clark, Mark Barkes, and Wallace Weems.
Memorials may be made to West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, MS 39773 or to Methodist Transplant Institute, 1265 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times Leader on June 25, 2019
