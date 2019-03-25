Lelia Tedder Vanlandingham, 91, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The Windsor Place in Columbus.

Lelia, was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Collins, Arkansas, the daughter of the late J. B. and Faye DuVall Shoops. Lelia worked as the Credit Union Manager for the Babcock and Wilcox Credit Union for 13 years. She was a member of First Landmark Baptist Church in Sheridan, Arkansas and attended Siloam Baptist Church in West Point. She enjoyed listening to music. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She married James Albert Tedder and he passed away December 1, 1994. She then married Herbert C. Vanlandingham on June 16, 1997, in Crossett, Arkansas and he passed away Oct. 9, 2013. In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Sasser; and three brothers: Jake W. Shoops, Charles W. Shoops and Richard C. Shoops.

A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Scott Sasser officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Survivors include her five daughters: Diane Stewart of Cleveland, Amelia Taylor (Billy) of Hattiesburg, Bobbie Trenor (Jim) of West Point, Johnnie Howard (Marion) of Blytheville, Arkansas, and Betty Sue Davis (Eugene) of Cedar Bluff; three sons: Steve Vanlandingham (Barbara) of Sheridan, Arkansas, Eddie Vanlandingham of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Mark Vanlandingham (Trina) of Texas; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Jean McGrew (Herb) of Centre, Alabama; and one brother, Raymond S. Shoops (June) of Georgia.

Pallbearers are Ken Jones, Keith Jones, Will Taylor, Justin Rhea, Nathan Howard, Jonathan Howard, John Barry Howard, Tyler Vanlandingham, and Drew Vanlandingham.

Honorary pallbearers are Nurses and Staff of The Windsor Place. Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church 2270 Highway 47, West Point, MS 39773, , P.O. Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39284, or The Windsor Place, 81 Windsor Blvd, Columbus, MS 39702.