Leroy Dean, 72, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence in Aberdeen.

Mr. Leroy was born July 29, 1946, in Aberdeen, the son of the late Grafton LaFloy, Sr. and Gladys Virginia Elrod Dean. He was a Truck Driver for Robinson Truck Line in West Point for 20 years. He then drove for Jones Truck Lines in Columbus and ABF Freight in Tupelo. He was an avid and accomplished hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed being "Pop" to his granddaughters, Madeline and McKinley, especially picking them up from school or whatever was their beck and call. He also enjoyed being a vegetable gardener and just being a hard worker. He was of the Christian faith. He married Ramona Blankenship Dean and she preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2016. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Thompson and a brother, Archie Dean.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Mayhew Cemetery in Mayhew.

Visitation is noon - 2 p.m. Sunday, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include his two sons: Derrick Dean (Tiffany) of Aberdeen and Rodney Thompson of Bradford, Arkansas; his daughter, Peggy Thompson of Aberdeen; two granddaughters; Madeline and McKinley Dean, both of Aberdeen; his sister, Mary Jo Bennett of Greenwood; and his brother, Grafton Dean of Cedar Bluff.

Honorary pallbearers will be his hunting and fishing friends, Maggie Trimble, Pearlie Lenoir, Annie Buchanan, and the Nurses and Staff of Legacy Hospice.

Honorary pallbearers will be his hunting and fishing friends, Maggie Trimble, Pearlie Lenoir, Annie Buchanan, and the Nurses and Staff of Legacy Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Mayhew Cemetery Fund, C/O Mrs. Bess Swedenburg, P.O. Box 13, Mayhew, MS 39753.