Lisa Littrell

Lisa Arick Littrell passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at her residence at the age of 58. She was born October 26, 1961 in Clay County, MS to the late Everett Arick and Annie Laura Arick.
She is survived by son: Arick Jolly(Tonya) of Vardaman, MS, 2 brothers: Joe Arick(Peggy) of West Point, MS, Mike Arick(Stacey) of Conyers, GA, 4 sisters: Barbara Arick Armstrong of West Point, MS, Laura Morgan of Starkville, MS, Bessie Roberson of Cumberland, MS, and Ann Earnest of Cumberland, MS, 2 grandchildren: Breanna Woods, and Austin Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to West Point Church of God, 1330 Eshman Avenue, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.