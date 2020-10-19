1/
Lisa Littrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Arick Littrell passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at her residence at the age of 58. She was born October 26, 1961 in Clay County, MS to the late Everett Arick and Annie Laura Arick.
She is survived by son: Arick Jolly(Tonya) of Vardaman, MS, 2 brothers: Joe Arick(Peggy) of West Point, MS, Mike Arick(Stacey) of Conyers, GA, 4 sisters: Barbara Arick Armstrong of West Point, MS, Laura Morgan of Starkville, MS, Bessie Roberson of Cumberland, MS, and Ann Earnest of Cumberland, MS, 2 grandchildren: Breanna Woods, and Austin Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to West Point Church of God, 1330 Eshman Avenue, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home Llc
635 E Broad St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-8049
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved