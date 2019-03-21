Marie Henderson Lowther, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Marie was born Nov. 11, 1922, in Clay County, one of three children, to the late William Wallace and Lila Reid Henderson. Marie graduated from Siloam High School in 1940. In April 1943, she joined the United States Navy. After Boot Camp at Hunter College in Bronx, New York, she transferred to Washington, D.C. where she worked in the Secret and Confidential Mail Room in Arlington, Virginia. She was in the 4th Regiment of WAVES - Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. She was discharged in February 1946. She then moved to Jackson, Mississippi to attend Jackson Commercial School. While there, she worked for a local law firm. She met and married Edward Murphy Lowther Oct. 10, 1947. He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 2000. Marie worked for the Veteran's Administration, Warner Robins Air Material Area in Prairie, Columbus Air Force Base with the Security Police and then the Corp of Engineers in Aberdeen, working the Lock and Dam. She retired on July 1, 1983, after more than 26 years of government service. Marie was a member of Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Greeson; and a sister, Mary Frances Henderson.

Funeral services with United States Navy military honors are 2 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Barry Hathcock officiating and assisted by Rev. Chris Craven. Burial will follow in Cairo Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include her son, Mike Lowther (Donna) of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren: Pam Lowther Perkins (Kevin) of Plano, Texas, Teresa Lowther Mason (Bryan) of Los Angeles, California, Michael Lowther, Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Laura Greeson of Tupelo: three great-grandchildren: Reese Jane and Presley Estelle Perkins of Plano, Texas and Solomon Bryan Mason, V, of Los Angeles, California; a brother, Reid Henderson of Prosperity, South Carolina, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Tim Golson, Joel Williams, Ricky Blake, Jimmy Edwards, Rodney Johnson, and Eugene Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of Hope Baptist Church and Dr. Andrew Wartak.

Memorials may be made to Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 177, Cedar Bluff, MS 39741.

Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Times Leader on Mar. 20, 2019