Marvin Ray 'Tiny' Jones, 63, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born Jan. 20, 1956, in Aberdeen, to Farris Edward Jones and Lucille Jackson Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. He was a valued employee of Moon's OK Tire Store in Aberdeen.

Services are 2 p.m. at the Care Center of Aberdeen, Sunday, March 31, 2019. with Marvin's faithful friend, Dennis Moon officiating. Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Blair Jones of Aberdeen; one daughter, Michele Ruth of Pearl; one son, Tony Alonso (Leah) of West Point; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to . Condolences may be sent to: www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

