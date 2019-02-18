Norma L. Thompson, age 86, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home in Pheba.

Mrs. Norma was born May 1, 1932, in Archer City, Texas, the daughter of the late Leslie Walter and Eunice Darrell Miller Sharp. She was a member of Pheba Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Ella Carty Sunday School Class. She retired after 17 years from the United States Postal Service, working as Postmaster Relief in Pheba. She married Earl Edmond "Bub" Thompson on Oct. 18, 1952, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and he passed away March 30, 2013. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Williams Thompson; and son-in-law, Mark E."Boo" Davidson.

Funeral services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from Pheba Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating and assisted by Mr. Brad Latham. Burial will follow in Pheba Cemetery in Pheba.

Visitation is 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Calvert Funeral Home and 2 - 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pheba Baptist Church from Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include two daughters: Becky Thompson McNeel (Bilbo) and Kay Thompson Davidson both of Pheba; five grandchildren: Christy Latham (Brad) of Stewart, Coby McNeel (Mary Katherine) of Mantee, Brittany Williams of Pheba, Kristin Williams of Pheba, and Jake Davidson of Pheba; and seven great grandchildren; Brynn, Hanna, and Wyatt Latham all of Stewart: Burklee and Grayson McNeel both of Mantee; and Ethan and Kinzley Williams both of Pheba; one sister, Frances Snyder (Bob) of Norfork, Arkansas; Half-Sister: Glynda Pflug (Jerry) of Dumas, Texas; Half-brother: Butch Northcott (Barbara) of Canadian, Texas.

Pallbearers are Coby McNeel, Jake Davidson, Ethan Williams, Wyatt Latham, Gary Echols, and Raymond Echols.

Honorary pallbearers are Ella Carty Sunday School Class at Pheba Baptist Church, and the Nurses and Staff of Sanctuary Home Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Pheba Cemetery Fund, C/O Becky McNeel, P.O. Box 23, Pheba, MS 39755 or to Pheba Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Pheba, MS 39755.

Published in Daily Times Leader on Feb. 19, 2019