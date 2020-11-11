Paula Sue Smith passed away November 6, 2020 at Starkville Manor at the age of 52. She was born November 10, 1967 to Nettie Sue Pearson and the late Jasper Eugene Lummus. She was a member and very active in the music programs at Siloam Baptist Church. She started work at Fisher Marine, which later became Brunswick Marine. When the business sold she went to work for Southern Ionics and spent more than 20 years with that company. She loved her grandkids and her church family and she enjoyed life.
Funeral services were 11 AM Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. Burial took place in Double Springs Cemetery in Maben.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Smith of Siloam; son, Curtis Smith (Faith) of Olive Branch; step-sons, Jason Smith of New Hope, Todd Smith of Louisville; mother, Nettie Bailey of West Point; brothers, Jasper Lummus, Jr. of Vicksburg, Robert Lummus of West Point; 5 Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
