Paula Smith
1967 - 2020
Paula Sue Smith passed away November 6, 2020 at Starkville Manor at the age of 52. She was born November 10, 1967 to Nettie Sue Pearson and the late Jasper Eugene Lummus. She was a member and very active in the music programs at Siloam Baptist Church. She started work at Fisher Marine, which later became Brunswick Marine. When the business sold she went to work for Southern Ionics and spent more than 20 years with that company. She loved her grandkids and her church family and she enjoyed life.
Funeral services were 11 AM Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. Burial took place in Double Springs Cemetery in Maben.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Smith of Siloam; son, Curtis Smith (Faith) of Olive Branch; step-sons, Jason Smith of New Hope, Todd Smith of Louisville; mother, Nettie Bailey of West Point; brothers, Jasper Lummus, Jr. of Vicksburg, Robert Lummus of West Point; 5 Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Friends may leave the family a condolence at robinsonfh.net.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home Llc
635 E Broad St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-8049
November 10, 2020
Oh my sweet Paula. What fun we had growing up in our small, loving community. You were always the girl with the positive attitude, winning smile, but most of all-the one thing we all loved the most was that giggle. Your giggle made everyone around you smile and share your love of laughter.
My sweet friend-you will be missed, but you made such a wonderful and loving impact on so many, so you will never be forgotten.
Love and prayers to your family- Paula was truly one of a kind and I am so blessed to have known her.
Julie Seitz Smith
Friend
