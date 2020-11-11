Oh my sweet Paula. What fun we had growing up in our small, loving community. You were always the girl with the positive attitude, winning smile, but most of all-the one thing we all loved the most was that giggle. Your giggle made everyone around you smile and share your love of laughter.

My sweet friend-you will be missed, but you made such a wonderful and loving impact on so many, so you will never be forgotten.

Love and prayers to your family- Paula was truly one of a kind and I am so blessed to have known her.

Julie Seitz Smith

Friend