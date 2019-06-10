Peggy S. Duke, 64, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Peggy was born June 28, 1954, in West Point, the daughter of the late Johnny Herbert and Florence Inez Turman Shelton. Peggy worked as an Administrative Assistant at the West Point High School Career and Technology Center for 10 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Point, where she was a member of Rodney Johnson's Sunday School Class and enjoyed keeping the nursery. She enjoyed fishing and anything to do with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She was an avid and accomplished crocheter and cross stitcher, having made countless quilts and blankets for newborns. She was a loving wife, mother, always being at Stephen's beck and call, sister, and friend. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. She married Jimmy Duke Oct. 24, 1975 in West Point and they were married for 43 years.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Avery officiating and assisted by Dr. Joe Wiggins and Dr. James Towery. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is 5 - 6 p.m. today,Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy D. Duke; her son Stephen Duke, both of West Point; her sister, Debbie Strange of Vicksburg; her brother, Michael Shelton of Starkville; her brother-in-law, Homer Duke (Bonnie) of West Point; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Duke of Maben; and her family-in-love, Jason, Amber, Ellie, Sophie, Addie, and Meran Pennington of Columbus. Pallbearers are Monty McIlwain, Tommy Reed, Bob Edwards, Jonathan Huff, Michael Shoemaker, David Thompson, Kenny Wilkerson, and Kenneth Ware.

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Caruthers, Kenny Dill, Rob Smith, Bobby Graham, Tommy Sullivan, Jimmy Franks, Jerry Jobe, Lynn Timbrook, The Clint Dean Family, The Herb Ingram Family, Eugene and Betty Sue Davis, Billy and Shirley Smith, Rodney Johnson's Sunday School Class at Calvary Baptist Church, her Mississippi State Bulldog Family, Nurses and Staff of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Hospice and 3rd Floor.

Memorials may be made to , 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.

Published in Daily Times Leader on June 11, 2019