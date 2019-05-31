Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry L. Montgomery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Perry L. Montgomery Obituary
Perry L. Montgomery, 85, died May 24, 2019 at his home in Woodland.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Woodland, with the Rev. Melvin Montgomery Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 - 6 p.m. today, Friday, May 31, 2019, at Montgomery Mortuary.
Rev. Montgomery was born February 28, 1934, in Montpelier, to the late Loveless and Annie Laura Montgomery. He was a lifelong pastor and educator in the city of Grenada for numerous years.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Montgomery of Woodland; his children: Melvin (Barbara) Montgomery Sr., of Grenada, Shirley Morgan of Tupelo, Barbara (Jesse) Foote and Kennedy Montgomery, both of Woodland, and Jeanette (Eddie) Longstreet of West Point.
Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Times Leader on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.