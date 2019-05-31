|
Perry L. Montgomery, 85, died May 24, 2019 at his home in Woodland.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Woodland, with the Rev. Melvin Montgomery Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 - 6 p.m. today, Friday, May 31, 2019, at Montgomery Mortuary.
Rev. Montgomery was born February 28, 1934, in Montpelier, to the late Loveless and Annie Laura Montgomery. He was a lifelong pastor and educator in the city of Grenada for numerous years.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Montgomery of Woodland; his children: Melvin (Barbara) Montgomery Sr., of Grenada, Shirley Morgan of Tupelo, Barbara (Jesse) Foote and Kennedy Montgomery, both of Woodland, and Jeanette (Eddie) Longstreet of West Point.
Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Times Leader on May 31, 2019