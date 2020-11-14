1/
Stanley Jantz
1937 - 2020
Stanley Jay Jantz passed away November 10, 2020 at The Windsor in Columbus at the age of 83. He was born March 26, 1937 in Halstead, KS to the late Eva Schmidt and Frank Jantz. He was a Dairy Farmer for many years and was very skilled carpenter and woodworker. He loved to make pieces from old barnwood.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday November 14, 2020 at The West Point Mennonite Church with Rev. Brad Wedel, Rev. Mark Koehn and Rev. Marc Schrock officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Garrett Jantz, Brandon Litwiller, Tanner Koehn, Matthew Koehn, Jeff Schmidt, Brock Unruh. Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Jantz of Brooksville; sons, Lyle Jantz of Aberdeen, Marlin Jantz (Cindy) of Liberty, KT, Jeremy Jantz (Lynn) of West Point; daughter, Jonelle Litwiller (Marshall) of West Point; brothers, Ben Jantz (Joyce) of TX, Kirby Jantz (Cheryl) of KS, Jeffrey Jantz (Geri) of OK, Raymond Jantz of AR; sisters, Vangie Eck of OK, Mary Ellen Jantz of AZ; sister-in-law, Shirley Jantz of AZ; 10 grandchildren, Garrett Jantz, Tiffany Unruh (Brock), Alexa Jantz, Camille Jantz, Lindsay Koehn (Tanner), Janae Wiebe (Cory), Rachel Koehn (Matthew), Brandon Litwiller (Cheyann), Nicolas Jantz (Chelsea), Andree Jantz; 3 great grandchildren, Kori, Tylan, and Tucker Koehn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford Jantz, and a sister, Carol Wiebe.
Memorials may be made to OakWood Retirement Community 55 Oakwood Dr. Brooksville, MS 39739.
Friends may leave the family a condolence at robinsonfh.net.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
West Point Mennonite Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
The West Point Mennonite Church
