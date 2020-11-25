Steven "Steve" Leonard Barnett of West Point passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 63 at his residence in West Point, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born March 24, 1957, in Cumming, GA. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Joan Whetstone Barnett; three children, Chandler Barnett (Kingsley), August Morris (Brooke), Susan Elizabeth Morris; dog (Lola), cat (Sweetie); grandson, Raxton; and granddog, Schools.
Steve is also survived by a very large and loving family of brothers and sisters. Sisters include Joan Mc- Whorter (Berry, deceased), Linda Jane Stancil (Larry), Constance "Connie" Tallot (Jimmy), Susan Mullinax (Gary), and one brother, Leonard "Lynn" B. Barnett (Leslie). He is also survived by his 13 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard B. Barnett and Sarah Elizabeth Henderson Barnett.
Steve was a long time resident of West Point where he owned Steve Barnett Fine
Guns. He was a world-renowned primary player in the secondary fine gun market. He was always one to greet you with a smirk or a smile depending on the circumstance. His love for his family and friends was remarkable, and his wealth of knowledge on firearms impressed many and surpassed that of an encyclopedia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with a private family service at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in West Point. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers are his nephews, Jerry Mc- Whorter, Jimmy McWhorter, Neil McWhorter, Joel McWhorter, David Stancil, Gregory Tallant, Christopher Mullinax, Dustin Whetstone, Zachary Whetstone, Kyle Chandler IV, Charlie Chandler, Randy Whetstone, Jr., and Hayden Whetstone.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, P.O. Box 316, West Point, MS 39773 or to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 207, Woodville, MS 39669.
Friends may leave an online Condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.