Eupora, MS - Terry Wayne Jennings, Sr., formerly of West Point, 64, died, October 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1956 in Eupora to the late Nellie Love and Tommy Jennings. He was of the Baptist faith. He married Carrie Guyot Jennings on July 6, 2019, at their residence. Terry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was known as a hard worker having spent the better part of 30 years at Artex and later 12 years at Prestage Farms. Terry enjoyed fishing, restoring old cars and going to auctions. Terry was predeceased by his parents, wife; Debra Coleman Jennings, one son; Codey Jennings, three sisters; Norma June Reed, Barbara Wilson and Pat Garrett, one brother; Tommy "June Bug" Jennings.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery, Mantee, MS with Bro. Jerry Allen officiating. Burial will follow there in the cemetery. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Carrie Guyot Jennings of Eupora, two sons; Terry Wayne Jennings. Jr. (Amanda) of West Point, Duston Jennings (Tanya) of West Point, 5 grandchildren, Austin, Brooke, Sophie, Thaddius and Alillia.
Pallbearers will be James Coleman, Jeff Fulgham, Ken Carmichael, Dylan Clemmons, Mark Stafford and Keith Ellis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Wilson, Tommy Rushing, Buddy Chadwick, Tommy Lawson, Friends and Co-workers at Artex and Prestage Farms.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
