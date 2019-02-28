Thomas A. "Tom" Nolan, 76, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his residence in West Point surrounded by family and friends that had visited with him all through the day.

Tom was born Oct. 2, 1942, in West Point, the son of the late Malvon "Mack" Glover and Annie Lorene Staggs Nolan. Tom was a professional overland truck driver, having driven several million miles and had received numerous safe driving awards, retiring after 44 years. Over the years and while at home, Mr. Tom enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed working, hunting, and fishing and he was a stock car driver. He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Point. He married his loving companion Jessie Trusty Nolan Dec. 24, 1976, in West Point. They were together as friends and working partners for over 45 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Jerry and John Edward Nolan.

A Celebration of Mr. Tom's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. James Towery officiating. A private family burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include his loving wife and companion of 45 years, Jessie Nolan of West Point; two daughters: Karen Martin (Jeff) of Sugar Valley, Georgia and Dena England (Dave) of Bluelake, California; one son, Tom Nolan Jr. (Phyllis) of McKinleyville, California; seven grandchildren; R. J. Martin of Cartersville, Georgia, Jaime Holsomback (Zane) ofSugar Valley, Georgia, Wendy Daniels (Jason) of McKinleyville, California, Julie Hawkes (Kirby) of McKinleyville, California, Taylor LeBlanc (Eric) of Arcata, California, Thomas and Austin Nolan of McKinleyville, California; and seven great-grandchildren; Hayden Holcomback, Aspen Martin, Ace Martin, Jaden Daniels, Jayce Daniels, Colton Hawkes, and Kenzie Hawkes; brother-in-law, Travis Trusty of Texarkana, Texas.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Harmon, Bobby Harmon, Carl Miller, Jimmy Oswalt, Johnny Oswalt, Larry Fretz, Donnie Dimino, Diane Triplett - RN, Nurses and Staff of Baptist Memorial Hospice, and the Nurses and Staff of Fresenius Kidney Care.

Memorials may be made to North Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 1031 South Madison Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Published in Daily Times Leader on Mar. 1, 2019