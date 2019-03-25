Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Randall "Randy" McDonald


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Randall "Randy" McDonald Obituary
Thomas Randall "Randy" McDonald, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.
Randy was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Calhoun County, Alabama, the son of the late Emory David and Pearl Burgess. Randy was a master watchmaker and repairman. He enjoyed fishing and Alabama football. He was a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He married Ann Maxwell McDonald March 30, 1953 in Haralson County, Georgia. They were married fro 66 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Spector; and a sister, Lena Mae Cast.
Funeral services are 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Sallee officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.
Visitation is 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Maxwell McDonald of West Point: one daughter, Judy Barnhill (Robert) of West Point: three grandchildren; Tony Barnhill of West Point, Tracy Newey of Pell City, Alabama, and David Harris of Pell City, Alabama; and two sisters: Cleo Wilsey (Lester) of Alexandria, Alabama, and Elnor Morrison of Weaver, Alabama.
Pallbearers are Jerry Barnhill, Jeremy Barnhill, Tony Barnhill, Jason Barnhill, Daivd Harris, and Scott Ingram.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Men of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Riverside Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 526, West Point, MS 39773.Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now