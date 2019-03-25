Thomas Randall "Randy" McDonald, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.

Randy was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Calhoun County, Alabama, the son of the late Emory David and Pearl Burgess. Randy was a master watchmaker and repairman. He enjoyed fishing and Alabama football. He was a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He married Ann Maxwell McDonald March 30, 1953 in Haralson County, Georgia. They were married fro 66 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Spector; and a sister, Lena Mae Cast.

Funeral services are 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Sallee officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Maxwell McDonald of West Point: one daughter, Judy Barnhill (Robert) of West Point: three grandchildren; Tony Barnhill of West Point, Tracy Newey of Pell City, Alabama, and David Harris of Pell City, Alabama; and two sisters: Cleo Wilsey (Lester) of Alexandria, Alabama, and Elnor Morrison of Weaver, Alabama.

Pallbearers are Jerry Barnhill, Jeremy Barnhill, Tony Barnhill, Jason Barnhill, Daivd Harris, and Scott Ingram.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Men of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Riverside Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 526, West Point, MS 39773.