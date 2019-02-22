Home

Robinson Funeral Home Llc
635 E Broad St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-8049
Tina Marie Waldrep


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tina Marie Waldrep Obituary
Tina Marie Waldrep passed away Friday February 15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 53.
She was born August 13, 1965, in Alabama, to the late Brenda Dennis and John Jarvis.
A Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Siloam Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Byrd, Josh Norton, Bruce Barclay, Matthew Elkins, Joseph Bridges and Brandon Scott.
She is survived by her husband, David Dwayne Waldrep, Sr. of West Point; sons: John Waldrep of West Point, David Waldrep, Jr. of West Point, Justin Caleb Waldrep of Alabama; daughter, Taylor Sherree Waldrep of Alabama; brothers: John Heath Jarvis of Alabama, Shane Roten of Alabama; sister, Tammy O'Dell of Alabama; and ten grandchildren.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Feb. 22, 2019
