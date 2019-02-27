Home

Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Sopranos Cafe' and Billiards
West Point, MS
Tommy "TC" Clark


Tommy "TC" Clark Obituary
"TC", Tommy Clark, age 65, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in West Point, where he was a life long resident.
Tommy was born Oct. 4, 1953, graduated from West Point High School in 1973, and began working for United Cement which later became Holcim, US, Inc. After 37 years with Holcim, US, Inc, Tommy started a new chapter of life where he thoroughly enjoyed retirement. T.C. was an avid race fan with an appreciation of classic cars. One of his favorite past-times was attending races and car shows and when those happened to be at the beach, it couldn't get any better. He had a love for rock and roll music from the 60's and 70's. T.C. will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a love of life that he was always willing to share. He was giving and unselfish, always putting those important to him ahead of himself. He always made time for family, friends, and of course his loyal side-kick and best friend "Toot". Somehow, T.C. managed to make everyone know their importance to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sam G. Clark Sr., and Elizabeth "Libby" Clark Ming; and a brother, Sam G. Clark, Jr.
A celebration of TC's life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sopranos Cafe' and Billiards, in West Point, at 2:00 P.M. to remember and share the joy and laughter that TC brought to each of us in his own way.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
