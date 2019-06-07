Wayne "Pee Wee" Wray, 86, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Wayne was born Wednesday, June 29, 1932, in the High Point Community in Winston County, the son of the late Jim and Lucy Tollison Wray. Wayne was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was awarded the Clay County Veteran of the Year in 2018. He was a Supervisor at Babcock and Wilcox, having retired after 30 years. He enjoyed vegetable gardening. He also enjoyed squirrel and quail hunting. He attended Griffith Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He married Josephine Lawson Wray Jan. 19, 1952, in West Point and they were married for 66 years. She preceded him in death April 17, 2018.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Earline Guest and Jewel Frances Wray; and two brothers: Olyn and James Wray.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Craven officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is Saturday, noon - 2 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include one daughter, Jo Alice Wray Vest (Greg) of West Point: one son, Jerry Wayne Wray (Debra) of West Point: eight grandchildren; Angela Millsaps (Shay Delarm) of Middleton, Idaho, Thomas Millsaps (Carrie) of West Point, Alex Millsaps (Brittany) of West Point, Sam Millsaps of West Point, Wes Millsaps of West Point, Wendy Young of Louisville, Lacey Williams (Bubba) of Cumberland, and Josh "Zee" Miller of Clute, Texas: seven great- grandchildren; Randy and Jaxson Millsaps, Garrett and Corbin Hendricks, Brayden Young, Hunter and Reagan Williams; one sister, Judy Ann Butler of Tupelo; two brothers: Joe Wray (Rubye) and William Earl Wray, both of West Pointl four sisters-in-law: Mary Alice Taylor, Mary "Judy" Lawson of West Point, Dot Wray of West Point, and Johnnie Wray of Mantachie; and a brother-in-law, Robert Lloyd Lawson (Deena) of Woodstock, Alabama.

Pallbearers are Thomas Millsaps, Alexander Millsaps, Samuel Millsaps, Wesley Millsaps, Garrett Hendricks, and Corbin Hendricks.

Honorary pallbearers are Aubrey Foster, Shelley Wilkerson, J. B. Kisner, Frank Autrey, Mark Hazzard, Oliver Lee Watson, Laymon Watson, Wayne Cohea, Robert Miller, Mark Stafford, Bobby Tumey and former workers at Babcock and Wilcox.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Times Leader on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary