West Point, MS - Billy Parker passed away on September 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center, in Tupelo at the age of 86. Billy was preceded in death by his parents James Burgin "JB" Parker and Ella Mae Thompson Parker. He is survived by his wife Diane Parker of West Point; his two daughters, Sheila Parker Rivers (Scott) of Starkville, Elena House (Jeffrey) of Hamilton,two sons, Bert Parker (Wanda) of West Point and Edward Leber II of Jerseyville, IL, five grandchildren; Colbey Rivers, Mallory House, Haley Parker, Tayler Parker and Colton Leber, one great-granddaughter; Parker Laine Owings, one sister Sarah Gardner and his nieces and nephews. Those preceding him in death were his parents, James Burgin and Ella Mae Thompson Parker.
Billy was born on Sept 10, 1934 in West Point and lived there for the majority of his life. He attended college at MS State University and was always a huge Bulldog fan. He served in the US military in Germany during the Korean War as a paratrooper for the Army Air Force.
He was an active member of The Church of God in West Point. First and foremost Billy loved the Lord. He served God through ministries at his church and was an avid disciple for the gospel. Billy helped establish The Hope of Clay County Prison Ministry and actively brought the Word of God to inmates. He took pleasure serving with missionaries on several trips to Belize and continued to support their organization financially.
Billy's second love was his wife and family. He was thrilled to have the house full with his children and grandchildren, and was always anxious for their arrival. He always looked forward to holidays and special occasions. Billy will be remembered by his family and friends as a jokester. He enjoyed pulling pranks on people and aggravating, but not out of meanness, most definitely out of loving fun. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed people. Billy Parker was a good Christian man, a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a good friend to many. His memory will forever live in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Memorial Gardens in West Point with the Brother Al Stockton officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Gardens. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point was in charge of arrangements.
Pall Bearers were Colbey Rivers, Edward Leber, Scott Rivers, Jeffrey House, Luke Sellers and Michael Gardner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com