William Wayne "Pop" Bowie, 81, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Wayne was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Chester, the son of the late William Gore and Gertrude Collier Bowie. He was a Veteran of The United States Army, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a Welder at Babcock and Wilcox in West Point. He also enjoyed working on cars as an self employed automobile mechanic. He was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Chester. He married Patricia Ann Bennett Bowie Jan. 12, 1957, and they were married for 62 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters: Lisa Ann Watson and Terron Bowie. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation is noon - 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Bowie of West Point; one daughter, Melanie Smith of West Point: seven grandchildren: Cristy Strickland (Chuck) of Columbus, Shea Watson of West Point, Ray Earnest of West Point, Casey Price (Jim) of West Point, Josh Earnest of West Point, Laura Brooks of Columbus, and Ashley Hargrove of West Point; and ten great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Shea Watson, Ray Earnest, Jim Price, Conner Price, Peyton Price, and Chuck Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers will be all of his many friends

Memorials may be made to West End Baptist Church, P. O. Box 388; West Point, MS 39773, , P.O. Box 8217; Jackson, MS 39284, or to West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, MS 39773.