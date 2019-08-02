|
|
Zandra Baird Younger, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point.
Zandra was born July 7, 1947, in Houston, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Shirley Frazier Baird. She was a homemaker and held a Degree in Speech Therapy from The Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She was of the Methodist faith. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Baird. Survivors include one son, Jay Younger of Memphis, Tennessee; three brothers: Mike Baird (Gay) of Huntsville, Alabama, Danny Baird (Debra) of West Point, and Tim Baird (Kay) of Pheba; a sister-in-law, Susan Baird of Columbus; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Nurses and Staff at Dugan Memorial Home, Nurses and Staff of Sanctuary Hospice, and Dr. Edmund A. Miller, Jr. for the loving care they provided to Zandra.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times Leader on Aug. 2, 2019