Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
Ann "Yvonne" Quinn

Ann "Yvonne" Quinn Obituary
Ann ‘Yvonne’ Quinn, age 90 of Royal Oak, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren. She was born April 4, 1929 in Highland Park to Elmer and Thelma Dillon. Yvonne grew up in Highland Park and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1948. She then attended Highland Park Junior College. She worked as a sales associate at Dobie Jewelry for 10 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed dearly. She is survived by her son, Frank ‘Murphy’ (Pamela) Quinn; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christian Marinas) Quinn and Frank (Laura Naismith) Quinn; and great grandson, Wesley. Preceding her in death was her husband, Frank (1999) and her parents. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service 12 Noon at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2152 12 Mile Road, Berkley (two blocks west of Woodward Avenue). Entombment following at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Share your memories at:
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
