Anna Gittler, of Sterling Heights, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Anna was born to Leopold and Hedwig Gittler on July 18, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. Anna is the cherished mother of Paul (Brenda) Gittler of Macomb Township; the loving grandmother of Nicholas, Joseph, Molly, Lily and Timothy; the beloved great-grandmother of Hayden and Phoenix; and the dear sister of Hedwig Richiert and Helen Zewize. Anna is preceded in death by her brothers, Leopold, Pete, and Carl Gittler. Anna graduated from St. Thomas High School in Detroit, Michigan. She was employed at Michigan Bell for 30 years. She was a member of the GACC club for many years. She was also a member of St. Jane Francis Catholic Church in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be handled through Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Utica. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020