Kirstein, Anna, age 92, died on July 16, 2019. Anna was born on February 4, 1927 in Franztall, Yugoslavia to Jacob and Marie Saier. She immigrated to the United States in January of 1952 and met her husband, Eduard Kirstein. She is survived by her son, Edward (Jean), daughters, Mary Gregg and Frances Przytulski (Steve), grandchildren, David Gregg, Sara Barnes ( Jim) Kate Gregg, Rebecca Wiley (Dan), Amy Perilli (Brandon), Eric (Rachel) Ashley Bommarito (Carlo) and Nicole Przytulski. She also has 11 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law Ron Gregg. A memorial service will be held at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Daily Tribune on July 21, 2019