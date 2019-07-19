Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA KIRSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA KIRSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA KIRSTEIN Obituary
Kirstein, Anna, age 92, died on July 16, 2019. Anna was born on February 4, 1927 in Franztall, Yugoslavia to Jacob and Marie Saier. She immigrated to the United States in January of 1952 and met her husband, Eduard Kirstein. She is survived by her son, Edward (Jean), daughters, Mary Gregg and Frances Przytulski (Steve), grandchildren, David Gregg, Sara Barnes ( Jim) Kate Gregg, Rebecca Wiley (Dan), Amy Perilli (Brandon), Eric (Rachel) Ashley Bommarito (Carlo) and Nicole Przytulski. She also has 11 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law Ron Gregg. A memorial service will be held at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Daily Tribune on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now