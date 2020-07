Or Copy this URL to Share

Asa “Ace” John McClellan, 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away at his home on July 1st, 2020. Asa was born in Michigan on May 4th, 1934. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gayle, and their five sons, Michael, Rodney, Scott, Chris & Craig.



