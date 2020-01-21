Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Avis Sheremet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avis Morine Allen Sheremet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avis Morine Allen Sheremet Obituary
Avis Morine Allen Sheremet, age 90, of Berkley died Sunday January 12, 2020. She was born October 5, 1929 in Mulberry, Kansas. She was predeceased by husband Kenneth Allen (1968) and Harry Sheremet (1992), stepson Richard Sheremet (2009). She was devoted to her family and three life-long friends Dolores, Shirley, and Ann. Where you found these four, you found fun. She is survived by her daughters Toni Linn (Hazel Park), Peggy Growe (Highland, Ill), Diane Haslam (Albuquerque); sons Robin Allen (Mason, Mi) and Scott Allen (Warren), stepdaughter Barbara Sheremet (Rochester Hills), 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cremation is through Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home. Internment will be at Oakview Cemetery. A memorial is planned for the spring of 2020.
Published in Daily Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -