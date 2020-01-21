|
Avis Morine Allen Sheremet, age 90, of Berkley died Sunday January 12, 2020. She was born October 5, 1929 in Mulberry, Kansas. She was predeceased by husband Kenneth Allen (1968) and Harry Sheremet (1992), stepson Richard Sheremet (2009). She was devoted to her family and three life-long friends Dolores, Shirley, and Ann. Where you found these four, you found fun. She is survived by her daughters Toni Linn (Hazel Park), Peggy Growe (Highland, Ill), Diane Haslam (Albuquerque); sons Robin Allen (Mason, Mi) and Scott Allen (Warren), stepdaughter Barbara Sheremet (Rochester Hills), 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cremation is through Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home. Internment will be at Oakview Cemetery. A memorial is planned for the spring of 2020.
Published in Daily Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020