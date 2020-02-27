|
|
Barbara Jean (Kelly) Keller was born on Broadway Street in Lake Orion in 1927 to Homer J. Kelly Sr. and Grace C. (Rankin) Kelly. She was raised on a farm in Lake Orion and was a 1945 graduate of Lake Orion High School. Barbara was married to the late Homer Warren Keller of Clawson, Michigan for over fifty years. After residing in Clawson for 27 years, Barbara returned to her Lake Orion roots where she lived for the last 40 years. She is survived by her three children: Sandra (Timothy) Pinchback of Lake Orion, Susan Keller of Conroe, Texas and Steven Keller of Clawson, Michigan. She also leaves behind a grandson, Ian (Liz) Pinchback; and a great-grandson, Jack, all from Lake Orion. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Homer Kelly Jr.; and a nephew Mike (Robin) Kelly of Leonard, Michigan. Barbara was an avid bowler, a pinochle player, and a lover of games and puzzles. This independent woman also loved animals, especially dogs and birds, but her biggest delight was television. Barbara loved T.V. so much that she kept it going 24/7. Her only real fear in life was that the cable might go out. Barbara will be remembered for her hearty laugh, kind heart, and generous spirit. She looked for the good in everyone. In lieu of flowers or donations, she requested that people reach out to others with a smile and a kind word. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with visitation from 11am until the time of service.
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020