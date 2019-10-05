Daily Tribune Obituaries
BARBARA LUCILE GARNI

Barbara Lucile (Snell) Garni, 89, of Duluth, MN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1930 to LeRoy and Lucile (Wain) Snell in Detroit, MI. She was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit and Michigan State University. She received a masters degree in math education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.Barb taught math in several schools, including the Royal Oak public schools. She completed her teaching career in 1992, retiring from Mesabi Community College in Virginia, MN. Barb was very active in many community organizations and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, and playing bridge and bocce ball. Barb cherished her family and gladly put their needs before her own. Her life was characterized by virtue and gratitude, and she always had a smile to share with others. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Franz) Hoefferle and granddaughter Isabelle of Duluth, MN; several nieces and nephews, and special cousin Cecilia (Patrick) Fox of Warren, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbad Remo, infant daughter Catherine Ann, and sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Ronald Eick.Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia Minnesota.
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
