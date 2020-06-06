Our dear, sweet Barbara passed away at Beaumont Hospital at 88 years of age. Born in Flint, Michigan, she was the oldest daughter of Clifford C. Gooding and Eunice Ellen (Bowman) Gooding. Along with dear brother and sisters, Clifford (Joyce), Beverly (James) and Phyllis, she grew up during the Great Depression and World War II at the height of the state’s Automotive Era. During her year as a novitiate with the Sisters of Saint Joseph, she earned her high school diploma from Nazareth Academy near Kalamazoo. God then called her to serve in another vocation. She graduated from Flint’s Public Vocational School as a Practical Nurse. Her first position was at McLaren General in the Children’s Burn Ward. After positions in Labor and Delivery and Psychiatry, she retired from Harper Grace Hospital in Detroit. Nursing was her most valued accomplishment. Barbara met handsome neighborhood boy, Bill McCormick during bible study taught by their friend and mentor, Reverend DeRose. They were married August 22, 1953 at Saint Agnes Church followed by an elegant garden reception. Barbara enjoyed pets, theater, travel, grandchildren and continuing nursing education at Oakland Community College. A devout Roman Catholic, she served as Sacristan, Parish Nurse, member of the Third Order of Saint Francis, and taught Catechism at Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak. One of only two women in her class, Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Major Seminary with an Associate’s Degree in Moral Theology in 2005. She is survived by daughter Mary Ellen (David), Karen, Thomas (Christina). Predeceased by husband William, son Kenneth and daughter Ann. The family is grateful to Beaumont Hospice for the prayers and comfort they provided as she passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. In Barbara’s memory please consider a donation to the St Anne’s Mead Angel Fund that provides resources to residents in financial need. A funeral mass will be held at the Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Wednesday, June 10 at 10am. Please bring a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Feel free to join many of us live-stream at shrinechurch.com. On the home page, click the live stream button at 10:02 am. Inurnment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in Daily Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.