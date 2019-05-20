|
Mason, Carol Lee; of Berkley; passed away on April 30, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1951 in Detroit to the late William and Juanita Baldwin. Carol graduated from Berkley High School in 1968 and immediately after she started working for Daily Tribune where she worked for over 43 years. She will be dearly missed by her sister Kathy (David) Neck from Huston, Texas; nephew D.J. Neck; and her dear friend Kelly Shaw. She was preceded in death by her sister Maryann Smith. Carol will also be missed by many, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in Daily Tribune on May 26, 2019