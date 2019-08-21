Home

Charles Clark Cooper passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 19 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Cathleen (Bower). Preceded in death by his 1st wife Pamela. Loving father of Charles (Tammy) Cooper and Michelle (Michael) Wood. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Michael, Christopher and Amanda and great-grandfather of Madison, Logan and Zayvid. Dear brother of Steve and Joe. Charles will also be missed by all who knew and loved him. Military Honors service to be held Friday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly. To send a loving message, please visit Charles’s obituary at www.ekfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in Daily Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
