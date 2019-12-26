Home

Cheryl Ann Tanner 72, of Ferndale Michigan passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Beaumont hospital in Royal Oak, MI of heart failure. Cheryl was born in Detroit on May 13, 1947 to Beverly and Howard. She is survived by two sons Glenn and James, brother Kim and sister Deny and grandsons Logan and Finnegan. She was predeceased by her Mother Beverly, father Howard and daughter Leah. Cheryl was a retired cashier at Farmer Jacks. Cheryl was a two time cancer survivor who also suffered from m.s. A devout Catholic who loved her family and church she will be truly missed by all that loved and knew her. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene in Hazel Park Mi. Visitation January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
